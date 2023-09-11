LeBron helping put together 'super US team' for Paris Olympics: report

THE Team USA that never was for the 2023 Fiba World Cup might just coalesce in time for next year's Paris Olympics.

And it could very well be the second coming of the heralded 'Redeem Team.'

A report by U.S. sports news outlet The Athletic said LeBron James has a 'strong interest' in joining Team USA in Paris and has in fact already reached out to a handful of NBA superstars to join him.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist (Beijing 2008, London 2012) has reportedly talked with five A-listers in the league — all of whom were 'prepared to commit' as well.

Among these names were Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green, and Anthony Davis who all previously played for the stars and stripes.

The report also cited more stars who also have 'serious interest' to play in the Olympic squad, including Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, and De'Aaron Fox.

Moreover, USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill is aware of LeBron's supposed interest to mount a national team comeback but did not comment any further, the report added.

The Americans' quest for a fifth straight Olympic gold begins on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.

