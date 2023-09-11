Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Sep 11
    FIBA

    LeBron helping put together 'super US team' for Paris Olympics: report

    Redeem Team II
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    Redeem Team
    LeBron James is reportedly keen on leading an all-star Team USA core for the Paris Olympics.
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Team USA that never was for the 2023 Fiba World Cup might just coalesce in time for next year's Paris Olympics.

    And it could very well be the second coming of the heralded 'Redeem Team.'

    READ: See teams that Gilas will likely face in tough Olympic qualifiers

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      A report by U.S. sports news outlet The Athletic said LeBron James has a 'strong interest' in joining Team USA in Paris and has in fact already reached out to a handful of NBA superstars to join him.

      undefined

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      The two-time Olympic gold medalist (Beijing 2008, London 2012) has reportedly talked with five A-listers in the league — all of whom were 'prepared to commit' as well.

      Among these names were Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green, and Anthony Davis who all previously played for the stars and stripes.

      The report also cited more stars who also have 'serious interest' to play in the Olympic squad, including Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, and De'Aaron Fox.

      Moreover, USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill is aware of LeBron's supposed interest to mount a national team comeback but did not comment any further, the report added.

      The Americans' quest for a fifth straight Olympic gold begins on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      LeBron James is reportedly keen on leading an all-star Team USA core for the Paris Olympics.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again