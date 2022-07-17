Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jul 17
    FIBA

    Lebanon sweeps Group D to gain outright Fiba Asia Cup quarters berth

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Yousf Khayat goes 6 fr 11 in 26 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    LEBANON completed a sweep of Group D with a 104-63 win over India on Sunday in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

    It was an all out domination on the part of the Cedars as six players scored in double figures led by Yousef Khayat's 15 points.

    See Australia, Korea sweep groups to clinch Fiba Asia Cup quarterfinal spots

    Naturalized Lebanese Jonathan Arledge poured in 14 points, six rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assists, while Karim Ezzedine had 13 points and seven boards as Lebanon went 3-0 in pool play.

    Lead point guard Wael Arakji was even rested in the 41-point blowout as they gained an outright quarterfinals berth for topping the group.

    Yousef Khayat

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Cedars previously scored big victories over the Gilas Pilipinas, 95-80, on Wednesday; and downed New Zealand, 86-72, on Friday.

      Lebanon face the winner of the game between China and Indonesia. The two will go to a knockout playoff on Monday.

      Muin Bek Hafeez and Pratyanshu Tomar paced India with 11 points each as they exited the tournament winless in three games.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Yousf Khayat goes 6 fr 11 in 26 minutes of action.
      PHOTO: fiba.basketball

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again