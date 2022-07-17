Lebanon sweeps Group D to gain outright Fiba Asia Cup quarters berth

LEBANON completed a sweep of Group D with a 104-63 win over India on Sunday in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

It was an all out domination on the part of the Cedars as six players scored in double figures led by Yousef Khayat's 15 points.

Naturalized Lebanese Jonathan Arledge poured in 14 points, six rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assists, while Karim Ezzedine had 13 points and seven boards as Lebanon went 3-0 in pool play.

Lead point guard Wael Arakji was even rested in the 41-point blowout as they gained an outright quarterfinals berth for topping the group.

The Cedars previously scored big victories over the Gilas Pilipinas, 95-80, on Wednesday; and downed New Zealand, 86-72, on Friday.

Lebanon face the winner of the game between China and Indonesia. The two will go to a knockout playoff on Monday.

Muin Bek Hafeez and Pratyanshu Tomar paced India with 11 points each as they exited the tournament winless in three games.

