Fiba Asia Cup MVP Wael Arakji back to lead Lebanese squad

WAEL Arakji and the rest of the Lebanon team that bagged the silver medal in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup are all back as the Cedars named their 18-man pool.

The shifty guard, coming off an MVP award in the continental tilt, will lead the Lebanese squad for the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Naturalized Lebanese citizen Jonathan Arledge, Ali Haidar, Sergio El Darwich, Hayk Gyokchan, and Karim Ezzedine are all back in tow for coach Jad El Hajj's Cedars, who hold a 3-1 in Group E.

Also returning from a Fiba Asia Cup stint are Elie Chamoun, Yousel Khayat, Gerard Hadidian, Karim Zeinoun, Ali Mansour, and Ali Mezher.

Ater Majok returns to the pool as he led the additions alongside Mousa Shiuman, Aziz Abdel Massih, Marc Khoueiry, Jad Khalil, and Amir Saoud.

Saudi Arabia has also named its 24-man roster ahead of the August games.

Khalid Abdel Gabar, Mohammed Almarwani, Mathna Almarwani, and Fahad Belal will lead the Saudi as coach Mohamed Mounir Elkerdany brought back all of his 12 men from Fiba Asia Cup.

Also back are Ayman Almuwallad, Marzouq Almuwallad, Mohammad Alsager, Ayoub Alhawsawi, Nassir Abi Jalas, Ali Shubayli, Thamer Mohammad, and Musab Kadi as they hope to improve on their 1-3 card in the bracket.

Saudi Arabia also added Abdulrahman Bin Mahfuth, Mohammad Adam Alhosawe, Manaf Alsalem, Nasser Alabsi, Saad Alsubaie, Khalid Mazyadi, Ahmed Almukhtar, Turki Almuhanna, Jaber Kabe, Hammam Hussain, Naif Althalabi, and Osama Albargawi to its pool.

Lebanon will play the Philippines on Aug. 25 in Beirut before traveling to India on Aug. 29 in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia will face New Zealand on Aug. 25 in Dammam, before the game in Manila against Gilas on Aug. 29.

