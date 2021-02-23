Lebanon rips India, completes six-game sweep of Fiba qualifiers Group D

LEBANON turned up the heat in the second half, dealing India with a 99-71 drubbing Monday (Manila time) in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers at Khalifa Sport City in Manama.

Joseph Chartouny went ablaze for the Cedars with 24 points on 4-of-6 shooting from threes, to go with six rebounds, four assists, and four steals as the Lebanese side swept Group D with their perfect 6-0 record.

Gerard Hadidian added a double-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Sergio El Darwich and Ezzeddine Karim Raphael scored 14 points apiece.

Following a tight 51-44 halftime, Lebanon opened the floodgates in the third period, breaking away with a 28-14 quarter to grab a commanding 21-point lead, 79-58.

That spread grew to 32 points, 99-67, with an El Darwich dunk with 32 seconds left, putting the exclamation point to the Cedars superb showing in the qualifiers.

Aravind Annadurai was the lone player to make it to double digits in scoring for India with 19 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in the loss.

Despite the loss, India, at third place in the group with its 2-4 card, will still have a chance to progress to the continental tilt facing the third placers from all six groups in a still to be determined final qualifying tournament.