    Lebanon joins China, Japan in win column after bringing down Ivory Coast

    Race for Asian spot in Olympics gets even more crowded
    by Reuben Terrado
    13 hours ago
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    LEBANON also barged into the win column after defeating Ivory Coast, 94-84, on Thursday in the classification phase of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

    Lebanon world cup

    Amir Saoud had 29 points and eight assists, while Omari Spellman had 25 points as Lebanon also joined Japan and China in picking up a victory in the race for an Olympic berth for Asia.

    Asian battle for Olympic spot gets more crowded after China win vs Angola

    Lebanon though still has a mountain to climb as it needs to beat Iran while having to overcome a -90 point differential.

    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

