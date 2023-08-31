Lebanon joins China, Japan in win column after bringing down Ivory Coast

LEBANON also barged into the win column after defeating Ivory Coast, 94-84, on Thursday in the classification phase of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.
Amir Saoud had 29 points and eight assists, while Omari Spellman had 25 points as Lebanon also joined Japan and China in picking up a victory in the race for an Olympic berth for Asia.
Lebanon though still has a mountain to climb as it needs to beat Iran while having to overcome a -90 point differential.
