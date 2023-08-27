Brave Latvia knocks France out of World Cup race

FROM a podium finish four years ago, France is headed to a shock exit from the group stage of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Ranked 29th in the world, Latvia dealt the knockout punch to Les Bleus in a nail-biting 88-86 victory in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Arturs Zagars led a spirited Latvian triumph with 22 points on top of a 20-piece from Rolands Smits.

France still had the lead at 86-85 with roughly half a minute left in the game. But with three-of-four charities converted, Latvia stole the win with 10 seconds left to play.

In addition, the European side's 88-86 edge was their first and only lead of the entire game.

Late-game substitute Sylvain Francisco missed France's game-winning attempt from three-point range to send the reigning bronze medalists packing early.

Latvia officially joins fellow unbeaten side Canada as Group H's top two teams and advances to the second group stage where they'll face the two best teams in Group G.

Meanwhile, France joins Asian side Lebanon as the first two squads relegated to the tournament's classification phase.

The scores:

France (86) - Fournier 27, Yabusele 18, Batum 13, Gobert 9, Francisco 8, Tarpey 7, Lessort 4, Okobo 0, de Colo 0, Cordinier 0, Fall 0, Ouattara DNP.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Latvia (88) - Zagars 22, Smits 20, Da. Bertans 15, Zoriks 13, Di. Bertans 8, Grazulis 4, A. Kurucs 2, R. Kurucs 2, Skele 2, Strautins 0, Cavars 0, Pasecniks 0.

Quarterscores: 26-33; 49-53; 62-74; 88-86.