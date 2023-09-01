Latvia sends reigning World Cup champ Spain crashing

LATVIA pulled off what might just be the biggest upset of the 2023 Fiba World Cup thus far after taking down reigning champion Spain, 74-69, in a thriller in Jakarta on Friday.

Oklahoma City ace Davis Bertans scored 16 points in 29 minutes and led a spirited Latvian fightback from 12 down in the third quarter.

The historic victory breaks the door wide open in Group L for the Latvians and leaves the 2019 champions facing elimination.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

In a game that saw 14 lead changes and 14 deadlocks, La Roja's 14-point run late in the third frame looked like the beginning of the end for Latvia.

But with Bertans leading five Latvians in double figures, Spain's final attempts to overturn a late-game deficit failed as it absorbed a shock loss at the start of Round 2.

Latvia and Spain now share a 3-1 record ahead of decisive matchups with Brazil and Canada respectively to determine Group L's two quarterfinal-bound sides.

The scores:

Spain (69) - W. Hernangomez 14, Garuba 11, Brizuela 11, J. Hernangomez 9, Abrines 5, Llull 5, Fernandez 5, Claver 4, Diaz 3, Aldama 2, Nunez 0, Parra DNP.

Latvia (74) - Da. Bertans 16, R. Kurucs 13, Smits 11, Grazulis 11, Zoriks 11, Zagars 7, Strautins 2, Skele 2, A. Kurucs 1, Pasecniks DNP, Di. Bertans DNP.

Quarterscores: 17-16; 30-32; 47-58; 74-69.