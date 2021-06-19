AFTER a lackadaisical first half, Gilas Pilipinas knew a tongue-lashing from coach Tab Baldwin was upon them the moment they get to the locker room.

But it was just the reality check the young Filipinos needed to get their bearings back and play as hard as they can in the second half against the upset-conscious Indonesians on Friday.

"It was a wake-up call for us," said Ange Kouame.

Baldwin, though, didn't really need to chide his wards to straighten up their act as Kouame shared that the players themselves had a long discussion on the adjustments that needed to be done, thus their late arrival on the court for the second half.

"We had a long talk especially among us and we actually acknowledged the fact that we had to play for one another in the second half. We got a bit lost on our principles which is to play as a team and play together," he shared.

Continue reading below ↓

"I was talking to the guys that it's not just for now, it's for the future. We have to look out for one another and have the control for the game because the game, it doesn't have to get us. It has to be us controlling the game."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Rightfully so, Gilas came back with a lot of spunk in the second half, unloading a 20-14 third quarter assault to finally pull away and take the 76-51 victory to stay undefeated in Group A of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

"I'm really proud of the result, but I wasn't really happy of the first half. I think it was a wake-up call for us and we did a great job to come back in the second half and we kind of feel happy with the general result. In the second half, we just recognized how important for us to get to each other," said Kouame, who finished the game with 11 points, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes of play.

Continue reading below ↓

Games like these, Kouame stated, provides lessons for this young Gilas Pilipinas pool as they continue their development ahead of the bigger wars in the future.

It includes Sunday's rematch against Korea which, although no bearing in nature as the two nations have already qualified for the continental showpiece in August, remains a battle for pride.

Kouame understands that the Koreans are driven to get back at Gilas, which scored an 81-78 shocker on Wednesday thanks to SJ Belangel's game-winning three.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Gilas couldn't wait for Sunday to come as they get one last go round before the Clark bubble formally closes.

"We just have to give it all," said the 6-foot-10 slotman. "We know it's gonna be a tough game and I think we'll prepare for it. We just have to go scouting and be prepared to battle in the game. I think we're ready for it so let's get it."

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.