Kouame joins cadets, PBA draftees as part of Gilas first batch to enter Calamba bubble

THE Gilas cadets and PBA draftees join Kiefer Ravena and naturalized player candidate Angelo Kouame among the first batch of national team players who entered the training bubble on Sunday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna as part of its preparation for the Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

Rookie Draft selections Isaac Go, brothers Matt and Mike Nieto, and Rey Suerte are reunited with cadets Javi Gomez de Liano, Dave Ildefonso, Justine Baltazar, Calvin Oftana, William Navarro, and Kenmark Carino in going to the Calamba bubble together with Gilas Pilipinas project director Tab Baldwin and the rest of the coaching staff headed by Jong Uichico.

The rest of the players including those requested from the PBA, are set to join the national team later this week, though the pro league has yet to announce the list of names requested by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to be included in the pool.

Continue reading below ↓

Allyn Bulanadi, who was also part of the PBA rookie draft selection in 2019, is not joining the bubble training after undergoing shoulder surgery last month.

“These young men have not only proved their dedication to the Gilas program but have also shown their capability to work well as a team as we saw in the two games against Thailand in the last window,” said SBP President Al S. Panlilio.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I’m thankful for their commitment as we continue to lay the foundation for the team we will form in 2023.”

PBA head coaches Norman Black of Meralco and Rain or Shine's Caloy Garcia have been named as part of the coaching staff of Uichico, joining regulars Sandy Arespacochaga, Boyet Fernandez, and Alton Lister.

“As always, we appreciate the unwavering support of PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and the PBA Board to the Gilas program,” said Panlilio, is Meralco representative in the league Board.

Continue reading below ↓

“We had very good discussions with the PBA and we were able to get the commitment of several PBA players who will be part of the second batch coming into the bubble training on January 22nd.”

Players and all members of the team are required to follow a strict health protocol while inside the bubble as prescribed by the IATF.

The third and final window of the qualifier is set Feb. 18 to 21 in Clark, Pampanga.