Korea ready to accept penalties after pullout from WC qualifiers: report

KOREA is ready to accept the consequences of its pullout from the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, even if will mean forfeiting all of its four scheduled games in Manila.

In a report by South Korean daily Chosun, the Korea Basketball Association (KBA) said it understands the repercussions of the decision.

Its 12-man pool was placed under quarantine after one player who actively participated in its training since Sunday has tested positive for COVID-19, preventing the squad from leaving for the Philippines on Tuesday.

The forced Korea to pull out of the Manila window where it was supposed to play Gilas Pilipinas on Thursday, New Zealand in Friday, India on Sunday, and the Philippines again on Monday.

But with the team defaulting all of its games, Korea will sink to a 0-4 card in Group A and will have to make an uphill climb to progress to the next round of the qualifiers.

Korea can still advance to the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Korea is still scheduled to play India and New Zealand for one more game in the third window in June. Only the top three teams in the group will progress to the next round.

The local organizing committee has also yet to make an official announcement on the matter, but chances are tip-off times will be moved as there will only be one game per day in this stretch.

India and New Zealand will face off on Thursday, before Gilas takes on India on Friday.

The Filipinos also take their crack at the Tall Blacks on Sunday, before a rematch between India and New Zealand on Feb. 28.

