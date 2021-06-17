Korea vents ire on Indonesia, secures Fiba Asia Cup berth

KOREA was quick to bounce back from its shock loss to Gilas Pilipinas, venting its ire on Indonesia in a 104-81 victory on Thursday at the AUF Gym in Angeles City to formally qualify for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup.

Ra Gun-A, the naturalized player who Filipino fans know as Ricardo Ratliffe, got the job done early for the Koreans as he led the way with 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal to help his side rise to 3-1.

Davidson stud Lee Hyun Jung also continued his stellar play with 21 points on 4-of-7 shooting from distance, on top of nine boards, two assists, and two blocks, while veteran Kim Nak Hyeon got 14 points, six assists, two rebounds, and two steals.

Korea went a sizzling 16-of-35 shooting from threes, a fiery 46-percent clip as it stretched the lead to 21, 47-26, late in the second period.

But Timnas kept on fighting back, getting to within eight, 54-46, with 5:39 left in the third quarter before Korea once again went on a 16-5 run to erect a 70-51 lead after a Lee three at the 2:12 mark of the period.

Korea takes a day break before facing winless Thailand (0-3) on Friday and Gilas again on Sunday.

