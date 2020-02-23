Korea stays unbeaten in qualifiers after holding off brave Thailand stand

KOREA overcame a brave stand by Thailand, 93-86, on Sunday to keep its unbeaten slate in the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in Seoul.

The Koreans remained undefeated with a 2-0 record at the end of the first window of the qualifiers that also saw them beat Indonesia in their first Group A game.

The Asian powerhouse, however, was made to sweat by Thailand, which even led at the half, 40-38.

The home team was only leading, 67-61, when it scored seven straight points to put up a more comfortable cushion.

Korea was up, 84-65, but Thailand was still able to slice the deficit to single digit until the end of the game.

Jongkyu Kim led six Koreans in double figures with 16 points, while Hoon Heo and Sangjae Kang had 12 points each.

ABL veteran Tyler Lamb had 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Thailand. He also converted four triples but couldn't save the Thais from falling to 0-1.

Wattana Suttisin and Chanatip Jakwaran had 15 points each.