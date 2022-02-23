Korea's World Cup fate now in the hands of Fiba

KOREA may have kissed its hopes of making it to the 2023 Fiba World Cup goodbye.

Though the Koreans still have two more games, one each against New Zealand and India, in the third window of the Asian qualifiers this June, their pullout from the Manila bubble may deal a death blow to their bid for qualifying.

Korea has appeared in the last two World Cups, placing 23rd in Spain back in 2014 and at 26th in China in 2019.

If Fiba rules that Korea will lose all of its four games in the February qualifiers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum by default, it won't have enough classification points to make it through to the second round of the qualification.

Aside from the standard win-loss record, Fiba awards two points for a win and one for losses.

However, forfeited games are also penalized under the Fiba rules with the score of 20-0 and the defaulting team receiving zero classification points.

Costly pullout

That means that even if Korea wins both of its games against New Zealand and India come June, the maximum classification points it could gain is just four points.

In comparison, regardless if either the Philippines, New Zealand, or India lose all their games in this Group A round robin, the minimum they could gain is six points - meaning they will still earn a top three placing and will have done enough to make it through to the next round.

Still, until Fiba announces an official decision, there is still a glimmer of hope for the Koreans.

There is a possibility that the international governing body for basketball can give the Koeans a reprieve and reschedule all six of its games come June, although that would be a brutal schedule for the team to deal with.

If that scenario happens, the Koreans can heave a big sigh of relief as they will still have their World Cup fates in their hands, no matter how tough the road would be.

It's such a tough quandary Korea finds itself in, first from scampering in preparations to its eventual withdrawal from the February games due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the country and within its own pool.

