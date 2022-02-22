Korea pulls out of Fiba World Cup qualifiers February window

KOREA will no longer participate in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The Korea Basketball Association (KBA) made the tough announcement on Tuesday as its national team continued to deal with COVID-19 cases, as per the report of Jumpball.

All players in the pool underwent tests on Monday, but one player registered a positive test and left everyone as close contacts.

The player, whose name was withheld, was an active participant in the Korea's buildup from Sunday and even joined the practice game against Korea University on Monday.

Korea, scheduled for four games in the Philippines, it withdrawing from the meet this week.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

The Korean team was supposed to leave for Manila on Tuesday, but with the development, will no longer make the trip.

Fiba has yet to make an announcement regarding the matter, but the team is in danger of defaulting all of its four games.

Korea was set to face Gilas Pilipinas on Thursday, New Zealand on Friday, India on Sunday, and the Philippines again next Monday.

