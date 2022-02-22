Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Feb 22
    FIBA

    Korea pulls out of Fiba World Cup qualifiers February window

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    yeo jun-seok korea
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    KOREA will no longer participate in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

    The Korea Basketball Association (KBA) made the tough announcement on Tuesday as its national team continued to deal with COVID-19 cases, as per the report of Jumpball.

    All players in the pool underwent tests on Monday, but one player registered a positive test and left everyone as close contacts.

    The player, whose name was withheld, was an active participant in the Korea's buildup from Sunday and even joined the practice game against Korea University on Monday.

    Korea coach Cho Sang-hyun Korea, scheduled for four games in the Philippines, it withdrawing from the meet this week.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The Korean team was supposed to leave for Manila on Tuesday, but with the development, will no longer make the trip.

    Fiba has yet to make an announcement regarding the matter, but the team is in danger of defaulting all of its four games.

    Korea was set to face Gilas Pilipinas on Thursday, New Zealand on Friday, India on Sunday, and the Philippines again next Monday.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again