Chot rethinks plan to play all 15 Gilas players after Korea pullout

NOT all 15 players in the Gilas Pilipinas pool might play in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

National team coach Chot Reyes admitted that possibility following the pullout of Korea from the event that threw his gameplans in disarray.

The returning Gilas Pilipinas mentor shared the plan was to give everyone in his pool a chance to prove himself in at least one of the four games scheduled.

But with the sked trimmed to just two games against India and New Zealand, he now faces the possibility of failing to give enough time to everyone in his roster.

"For me, I was really looking to play all 15 in the four games to find even just a few minutes for several guys who've never had the opportunity to play in an actual Fiba game before. But now that's a problem," he said on Thursday.

"With four games, I was very confident and had a pretty good idea on how to play all 15 in the roster. Now with two games, admittedly that's going to be a problem."

Gilas 12

Among those in Reyes' pool who are hoping to crack the 12-man lineup for the games are debutants Kib Montalbo, Gab Banal, and Tzaddy Rangel.

Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, and Juan Gomez de Liano are all looking to show what they've improved on after stints in the Japan B.League, while returnees Robert Bolick, Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, and veteran Kelly Williams are seeking redemption in this recent national team callup.

Reyes, though, still has time to assess his lineup before submitting his Gilas 12 for Friday's game against India.

"We still haven't decided, it's a work in progress and we'll basically know when gametime comes," he said. "There's going to be some discussions and decisions that we have to make as a coaching staff and we have to talk to the players themselves."

