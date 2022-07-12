Korea outlasts China, Indonesia scores rout in Fiba Asia Cup opening day

KOREA delivered an emphatic statement while Indonesia started its date with destiny on the right note to open the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup at Istora Senayan on Tuesday.

Fiba Asia Cup news

Naturalized center Ra Gun-A lifted the Koreans to a huge 93-81 win over China with his 25 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists.

Heo Hoon also did damage with his 15 points and six assists, Kang Sang-jae had 13 points, and Lee Dae-sung scored 11 to help Korea gain an early lead in Group B.

Gu Quan shot five triples for his 22 points and five rebounds, as Zhao Rui had 20 points and four boards in the losing cause for China, which missed the presence of Zhou Qi in the marquee matchup.

Indonesia also posted its biggest home win with an 80-54 rout of Saudi Arabia in their Group A clash.

Marques Bolden exploded for 32 points and 16 rebounds as Timnas earned the breakthrough win and boosted their chances to progress in the tourney.

Continue reading below ↓

Abraham Damar Grahita had 13 points and four boards, as Brandon Jawato and Andakara Dhyaksa got 10 apiece.

Indonesia needs to finish in the top eight of the continental tilt to book its ticket to the 2023 Fiba World Cup next year, where it will serve as a joint host together with the Philippines and Japan.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mohammed Almarwani paced Saudi Arabia with 15.

In the other games, Thon Maker led Australia to a 78-60 clobbering of Jordan in Group A action.

The former NBA first round pick dropped 23 points and eight boards for the Boomers as they began their title defense.

Dar Tucker led Jordan with 20 points and four rebounds in the defeat.

Chinese Taipei also whipped Bahrain, 102-84, in their Group B opener.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Liu Cheng shot 4-of-8 from deep for his 29 points to boost the Taiwanese's bid to progress to the playoffs.

Wayne Chism carried Bahrain with 24 points, 18 rebounds, and five blocks in the losing cause.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.