Korea coach says Belangel game-winner 'a lucky shot'

KOREA is moving on after a sorry defeat against Gilas Pilipinas on Wednesday night that saw SJ Belangel bury a buzzer-beating triple in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Pampanga.

The Korean cagers suffered an 81-78 defeat at the hands of Gilas Pilipinas after Belangel hit an improbable bank shot even with Lee Seounghyun right in his face to contest the attempt.

Head coach Cho Sang Hyun said the breaks didn’t come his team’s way in the final play.

“There is no space for taking a shot,” said Cho through an interpreter. “It was a lucky shot. There was nothing we can do to fix it.”

Cho said the team will use the defeat against the Philippines to improve especially with the team mostly composed of young players from the Korean Basketball League.

Cho said Gilas Pilipinas made their guards earn every possession with their stifling defense.

“It was a tough game. We had great start from the beginning of the game. There were a lot of pressure to our guards. They were having a hard time that’s why we kinda lost our flow of the game,” said Cho.

Korea bounced back on Thursday with a 104-81 rout of Indonesia.

“Of course, I’ve gained a lot of good lessons from the game tonight (against Gilas). Because of the COVID-19, we had not had an opportunity to play against any team. This is basically our first game. I got a better idea now on how we can become a better team. That’s what I’m working on,” said Cho.

