Korea warms up for Gilas rematch with 67-point rout of Thais

KOREA shut out Thailand and delivered a 67-point carnage, 120-53, for its fourth win in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers Saturday at Angeles University Foundation Gym in Clark.

Ra Gun-A didn't even need to spend much time on the floor as the Koreans ran away from the Thais, blanking them out in the second quarter with 25 unanswered points to erect a 48-12 advantage.

Thailand only got in the board in the second canto when Chatpol Chungyampin scored on a reverse at the 3:44 mark of the period.

It was actually a 31-0 surge abridging the first two quarters as Korea broke the floodgates from a close 17-12 affair.

Lee Hyun-jung toyed with the opposition with his 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks as Korea improved to 4-1 in Group A and got itself a good workout ahead of its collosal clash against Gilas Pilipinas (5-0) on Sunday.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Ha Yun-gi also made the most of the opportunity as he tallied a double-double of 34 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block while 19-year-old prospect Yeo Jun-seok had 23 points and six boards, including a pair of highlight dunks in the third canto.

Yang Hong-seok also scored 19 points on a scintillating 5-of-7 clip from distance as Korea shot 11-of-33 from downtown, a solid 33-percent clip, as he extended his team's lead to at its biggest at 68.

Ra only played seven minutes, all in the first quarter, as he racked five points and four rebounds, while more importantly getting a much-needed breather before the final game against the Philippines.

Thailand suffered its fifth defeat to remain winless in the group, but still has one last chance to snag third place and catch the last bus to the continental showpiece as it aims for a victory over Indonesia (1-4) on Sunday.

Chitchai Ananti topscored for the Thais with 11 points and three rebounds in the defeat.

