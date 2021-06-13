Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Jun 13
    Korea first to enter Clark bubble for Fiba qualifiers

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    KOREA is the first to enter the Clark bubble from the teams competing in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

    Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president and CEO Vince Dizon and Clark Development Corporation (CDC) president and CEO Manuel Gaerlan welcomed the Koreans at the Quest Hotel where they underwent swab tests upon their arrival.

      Gilas Pilipinas, which is coming straight from its training bubble at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, is expected to come in later in the afternoon.

      Teams from China, Japan, and Indonesia are set to follow suit tonight, while Chinese Taipei will come in on Monday.

      Thailand will be the last team to enter the bubble on June 16.

        Games will begin on Wednesday as the Clark bubble hosts two groups in this window up until June 20.

        PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

