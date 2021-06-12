Korea, China, Japan set to arrive for Fiba qualifiers in Clark

KOREA, China, and Japan will be arriving in the Philippines on Sunday, the first batch of teams that will be coming in for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Korea will arrive at Clark International Airport, while China and Japan will touch down at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as the three will be the first teams that will set foot in the country for the competition.

Korea will be one of the teams that Gilas Pilipinas will be playing in the Clark bubble, with the two rivals set to compete on June 16 and 20 at the Angeles University Foundation gym in their Group A match.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

China and Japan, on the other hand, will also be playing against each other twice in Group B on June 16 and 19.

Other delegates will also be starting to arrive to the country on Sunday.

Indonesia and Chinese Taipei will fly in to the Philippines on Monday, while Thailand will come on June 16.

Organizers led by the Bases Conversion Development Authority said they will implement strict protocols from the airport to Clark where the delegates will be housed to prevent contagion of COVID-19 among the participants.

___

