Korea forced to break camp anew as more players test positive

KOREA continued to face problems for its buildup in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Two players tested positive for COVID-19 with four more showing symptoms that forced the national team to break camp on Friday.

It's just the latest problem hounding the Korean national team with coach Cho Sang Hyun pressed for time and already making late changes to his 16-man pool.

"I do not know what the situation will be in the future, so I just hope that there will be no more confirmed cases until the day we fly [for the Philippines]," he said in an interview with Jumpball.

Names of the players who registered positive cases were withheld, but it certainly wasn't the news the Korea Basketball Association (KBA) wanted to hear for the first day of its training camp in Goyang.

The rise of COVID-19 infections in the country has been one of the biggest problems of the Korea side, all the more with the Korean Basketball League (KBL) pushing through with its games before cancelling the scheduled matches from Feb. 16 to 20.

Time also isn't on Korea's side as the squad is set to leave for Manila on Tuesday.

Korea will face Gilas Pilipinas on Feb. 24, New Zealand on Feb. 25, India on Feb. 27, and the Philippines anew on Feb. 28.

