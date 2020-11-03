Korea pulls out of November qualifiers due to COVID-19 concerns

KOREA will not be competing in the November window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain later this month.

The Korea Basketball Association (KBA) made the announcement on Tuesday, citing the still lingering concerns on the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report by News Naver's Min Joon Gu, an official of the federation shared the team's concerns of flying to Bahrain, stating, "Considering the health of the national team, I thought it was right not to go to Bahrain."

Korea, which is led by naturalized center Ricardo Ratliffe, now known as Ra Gun A, is currently undefeated in Group A with its 2-0 slate, and was set to take on Gilas Pilipinas on November 28 and Indonesia on November 30.

The same path could be considered for the Philippines considering Gilas has yet to resume its trainings pending the clearance from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Names for the national team pool have floated since last week, although the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has yet to make an official announcement on the matter.