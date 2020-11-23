Kobe Paras out to prove he's more than just about highlight dunks

HIS dunks may be highlight-worthy, but Kobe Paras wants to be known more as the total package.

It's with this mentality that the son of PBA legend Benjie Paras approaches his stint with Gilas Pilipinas as he banners an all-cadet national team for the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

"I don't want to be just the highlight player. I want to be the player who makes the pass for the highlight," the University of the Philippines star told SportsPage on Monday. "I want to be the player who rebounds, who cheers from the bench. I want to be an all-around player."

Paras was the human highlight reel in his past runs with Gilas, electrifying the crowd with his rim-rattling slams and unmatched athleticism.

True enough, he was a featured attraction in his forays with the national team, whether it be in the youth 3x3 competitions or as the case was in his last run with Gilas in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

More mature heading to the Manama bubble, the 23-year-old wants to be defined more for his stellar game than his posters.

"I don't care if people notice me or not. I just want to play the right way," said the high-flying forward. "I just want to help the country become better as a whole, and basketball is a sport that unites."

The importance of this stint isn't lost on Paras, who believes that this campaign could only serve as an inspiration for the Philippines in these trying times.

"(We want to do this) for our countrymen. When they watch us, they enjoy the game. When we win, it's not just us who win, it's the whole country," said the 6-foot-6 forward as the youthful Gilas squad welcomes the pressure of delivering wins in its two-game series against Thailand on Nov. 27 and 30 in Bahrain.

"We just want to do our best, not just for us, but for the frontliners, for all the people making sacrifices."