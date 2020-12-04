Baldwin admits Kobe Paras looked uncomfortable out of position as PF

NUMBERS may indicate otherwise, but Kobe Paras' performance in the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers was invaluable for Gilas Pilipinas in the eyes of Tab Baldwin.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director disagreed with the notion that the second-generation star bombed out in Manama and did not match his hype with his subpar statistics.

The reason? It's pretty simple.

"We played him out of position cause we needed his size and strength around the basket and he wasn't comfortable at all," Baldwin said.

Paras was basically the Philippines' starting power forward, helping guys like Justine Baltazar, Isaac Go, Will Navarro, and Kemark Carino man the paint as Gilas made full use of his 6-foot-6 ceiling.

The role change is a total deviation from his position in University of the Philippines, where he plays at the wing and is tasked to create for the team -- a role that he didn't have in Gilas.

"We were aware that we were making him do an additional sacrifice in playing him out of position, but never a peep from him about that," said Baldwin. "I think at one point in the second game, I told him, 'Kobe, go out and play in the wing now.' And he said, 'Thank you coach. I'm dying to do that,' with a grin on his face."

"He did his job and did it to the best of his abilities. It was a burden he carried for all of us and he never complained once."

But it's not like Paras didn't notice.

In his 19.3 minutes on the floor, he only scored 3.5 points and shot 15-percent from the field -- far below everyone's expectations.

"He was always frustrated that he didn't put in better performances," shared Baldwin.

But Gilas truly appreciated the effort he put up, grabbing 5.5 rebounds, as well as collecting 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal while being a solid plus-10 in his time on the court.

"As far as I was concerned, his plus-minus is always good, his hard stats was always good, so he was out there working extremely hard for the team," he said.

To Baldwin, that, alone, makes Paras a keeper for Gilas regardless of what the critics are saying.

"Kobe's attitude is extraordinary. He really wants to be a great player. He has an extremely competitive mindset. Obviously, from an athletic standpoint, he's elite and one of the best athletes I've been around," said the concurrent Ateneo mentor.

Still, there are facets on the 23-year-old's game which Baldwin sees he can still improve on.

"Kobe has a lot to learn about the game and I think if you track Kobe's development over the years, it's always been from a standpoint that he comes in and (is asked to) be the star. He always carried a huge weight of expectation, and when you add to that that Kobe can dazzle us with highlights, a lot of people get confused with highlights and quality basketball," he said.

"That's where Kobe's pathway is longer: he's learning to be a quality basketball player in a context of what the team demands from him and playing with other elite talents. All credit to Kobe cause his attitude is as good as everybody is in there, he submitted to the environment, and he worked extremely hard."

"Kobe, to me, is a tremendous player long-term for our program."

