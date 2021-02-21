Kobe Paras leaps to Kai Sotto's defense amid G League confusion

KOBE Paras has come to the defense of Kai Sotto and his precarious situation after an aborted stint with Gilas Pilipinas.

The University of the Philippines star voiced his concerns amid a guessing game on Sotto's status with his NBA G League team Ignite after an aborted stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

"I will not tolerate any Kai Sotto slander. Instead of talking bad about him and his handlers, why not wait for the final word? Why not just support him and his dreams no matter what?" he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Continue reading below ↓

Sotto and his handlers at East West Private came under fire after the 7-foot-3 Filipino prodigy left Ignite's buildup for the NBA G League bubble to fly home and join Gilas Pilipinas in the final window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The trip, however, proved ill-advised as, first, the Philippines and later Qatar were forced to cancel its hosting of the qualifiers due to travel restrictions around the world because of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Amid the confusion, Sotto and his father flew back to the US, even if the Philippines tried to save the situation for Fiba by offering to host the final window of the qualifiers at a still-to-be-determined date.

However, NBA sources told SPIN.ph on Saturday that Sotto and his camp have yet to reconnect with the G League or his Ignite team since the kid arrived in the US six days ago.