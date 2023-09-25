Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kieffer Alas named to Fiba Asia U16 All-Tournament Team

    Young Alas among Asia's finest rising stars
    by John Mark Garcia
    Kieffer Alas is among the five best young stars at the 2023 Fiba Asia U16 Cup.
    PHOTO: FIBA.basketball

    KIEFFER Alas has been named to the 2023 Fiba Asia U16 Cup All-Tournament Team after a consistent two-way display for the World Cup-bound Gilas Youth squad.

      He joins top Asian young guns in China's Boyuan Zhang, Australia's Henry Sewell, and New Zealand's Lachlan Crate and tournament MVP Oscar Goodman.

      In the nationals' seven matches, the 6-foot-2 De La Salle Zobel standout averaged 15.4 points, 8.6 boards, and 2.6 dimes per game.

      This comes on top of three double-doubles and two 20-point outings, including his tournament-high 29 markers in Gilas Youth's quarterfinal triumph over Japan.

        Despite losing the bronze medal game to China, the Philippines' fourth place finish in the Asian tilt secures its spot in the 2024 Fiba U17 Basketball World Cup in Turkiye to mark the country's third appearance in the global showpiece and its first in six years.

