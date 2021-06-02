Kiefer Ravena still committed to Gilas amid Japan stint

KIEFER Ravena reiterated his commitment to the Gilas Pilipinas program even after his decision to sign with the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League.

In his post on his Facebook account, Ravena thanked the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas led by president Al Panlilio for their unwavering support to him, while assuring that he intends to participate in the Gilas Pilipinas program even when he is abroad.

“To Boss Al Panlilio and SBP, I appreciate the support from the start. I would like to give my assurance that I remain fully committed to the Gilas Program,” said Ravena.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 27-year-old Ravena is set to take his career abroad after agreeing to play for the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League starting the 2021-2022 season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ever since his days as youth player and amateur days, Ravena has been supportive of the national team cause even after he became a PBA player. Two years ago, Ravena recorded his fifth Southeast Asian Games gold medal after being part of an all-pro team in Manila.

Ravena has also saw action in Fiba competitions whether with an all-pro team or with a squad that also includes amateur standouts as proven by his stints in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers recently.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.