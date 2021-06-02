Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jun 2
    FIBA

    Kiefer Ravena still committed to Gilas amid Japan stint

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    KIEFER Ravena reiterated his commitment to the Gilas Pilipinas program even after his decision to sign with the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League.

    In his post on his Facebook account, Ravena thanked the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas led by president Al Panlilio for their unwavering support to him, while assuring that he intends to participate in the Gilas Pilipinas program even when he is abroad.

    “To Boss Al Panlilio and SBP, I appreciate the support from the start. I would like to give my assurance that I remain fully committed to the Gilas Program,” said Ravena.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The 27-year-old Ravena is set to take his career abroad after agreeing to play for the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League starting the 2021-2022 season.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Ever since his days as youth player and amateur days, Ravena has been supportive of the national team cause even after he became a PBA player. Two years ago, Ravena recorded his fifth Southeast Asian Games gold medal after being part of an all-pro team in Manila.

      Ravena has also saw action in Fiba competitions whether with an all-pro team or with a squad that also includes amateur standouts as proven by his stints in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers recently.
      ___

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again