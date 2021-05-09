Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos join 100-day countdown to Fiba Asia Cup

YKIEFER Ravena and Dwight Ramos took part in the 100-day countdown for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup set in Indonesia in August.

The Gilas Pilipinas stalwarts were two of the few Asian superstars who joined SEABA president Erick Thohir and Fiba Asia executive director Hagop Khajirian in passing and dribbling the ball around ahead of the continental tilt.

Continue reading below ↓

Aside from Ravena and Ramos, also part of the promotional video were Korean naturalized player Ra Gun-A, China's Hu Mingxuan ane Wu Qian, Japan's Yuki Togashi and Ryusei Shinoyama, and Iran's Mohammad Jamshidi and Mohammad Hassanzadeh.

PHOTO: @FIBAAsiaCup on Twitter

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Gilas holds an immaculate 3-0 record in Group A and only needs one more win in the upcoming third window of qualifiers set in Clark from June 16 to 20 to formally book its ticket to the tourney.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Philippines will face Korea on June 16, Indonesia on June 19, and Korea again on June 20.

Indonesia has already qualified as the hosts, together with Lebanon and Bahrain, with 13 more spots up for grabs for the tourney at from August 16 to 28.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.