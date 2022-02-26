Kib Montalbo proud to deliver in dream stint with Gilas

KIB Montalbo has heard all the criticisms after getting tapped by Gilas Pilipinas.

His callup was a surprise, all the more with the TNT Tropang Giga beefing up the Chot Reyes-mentored national team for the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

But Montalbo knows that he really can't do much in making his doubters turn the corner rather than just show that he really belongs.

"I've always had a chip on my shoulder, trying to prove that I belong. But at the end of the day, I'm focused on being the best version of myself, trying to improve each day, trying to help the team. That's all that matters to me and as long as we're winning, I'm good with that," he said.

Against India, Montalbo showed what he can do.

The former La Salle guard had a solid outing, firing eight points and three rebounds off the bench in the Philippines' 88-64 triumph in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Montalbo was one of the few sparks in Gilas' 22-8 third quarter barrage, while also capping off the run with a big three from distance to beat the buzzer as the Philippines took a 21-point lead, 68-47. He shot 2-of-4 from deep.

Kib Montalbo goes 3 for 5 in over 15 minutes of action. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Sustaining his fire from his stingy on-ball defense, Montalbo's infectious energy rubbed off on the rest of the squad.

"I think I'm the energy guy, providing energy on defense and making shots," he said. "At the end of the day, coach wants me to put on the pressure on ball handlers, so that's what I need to do and coach needs that energy for me."

Montalbo may still have his doubters, but no one can take away the proud feeling he had in getting this first go-round with Gilas Pilipinas, considering it "a dream come true" for him.

"Stepping on the floor, singing the national anthem made me teary eyed," he said, aware that once that ball is tipped, all the emotions had to be kept in check. "When I stepped on the court, I blocked it. What I needed to do, especially on defense, I was locked in to play my game."

And now, Montalbo is craving for more as he hopes to get another nod for the New Zealand game on Sunday.

"I think we did decent. We should clean up on a lot of our turnovers and as time passes by and we need lots of games, I think we'll be better in the next few games," he said. "We're looking forward to playing against New Zealand. It should be a good one."

