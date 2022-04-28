Kevin Alas grateful for Gilas return after overcoming two ACL injuries

KEVIN Alas is grateful to wear the Gilas Pilipinas jersey once again in the Southeast Asian Games after overcoming two ACL injuries in his career a couple of years ago.

Kevin Alas on Gilas call-up

Alas made his return to the national team via the call-up for Gilas in the upcoming SEA Games to be held in Hanoi, Vietnam. The NLEX star said he never thought he would make it back to the national pool.

“For me, it’s really a big blessing from God. Nung 2019, two ACL injuries ako in less than a year. I never expected na makakabalik ako,” said the 30-year-old Alas in Spin Zoom In.

Alas is back to SEA Games competition after being part of the national squad during the 2013 edition held in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. His teammates were naturalized player Marcus Douthit, Kiefer Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, Jericho Cruz, Kevin Ferrer, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser Mac Belo, Garvo Lanete, Jake Pascual, Ronald Pascual, and Roi Sumang.

After sustaining injuries, Alas said all he had set for himself is to stay healthy each PBA conference he plays in.

“I had doubts. Talagang I’m so grateful na He allowed me to play at a high level. Nung tinawagan ako ni Commissioner, sila Sir Butch (Antonio), ng Gilas, of course, masayang masaya ako. Nagpapasalamat ako sa Diyos sa opportunity,” said Alas.

“Sabi ko, ang goal ko lang for the rest of my career is conference per conference, maging healthy ako at makapaglaro ng maayos. ‘Yung mga points, talagang bonus na lang ‘yun eh. Mahirap talaga ma-ACL. Prayer ko lang palagi is makapagtapos ng isang conference, ng isang season, and to be healthy for the rest of my career,” Alas said.

Aside from the SEA Games, Alas was also able to carry the Gilas banner in the 2014 Fiba Asia Cup, winning a bronze medal in an 80-79 victory over China.

Alas said he looks forward to another chance to play in the biennial tournament where the Philippines is the hands down favorite to win the crown.

“Coach Chot naman, always excited to be under him. It’s always added knowledge sa amin. Maganda rin para sa basketball career ko,” said Alas.

