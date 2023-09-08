Kerr, USA wary of 'best team in the tournament' Germany in semis face-off

TEAM USA head coach Steve Kerr understands quite well that the task at hand to reach the 2023 Fiba World Cup Final may just be their toughest one to date.

No less than the last undefeated team of the tournament: Germany.

Shortly before Team USA's final training day before the semifinals, the American mentor heaped praise on the Germans' masterful run in the global showpiece thus far — a six-of-six winning stretch.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"(Germany) is playing at a high level. They played with a lot of force and aggression (against Latvia) and that’s what its gonna take to beat Germany," Kerr said.

“They’ve probably been the best team in the tournament. I don’t think they’ve lost a game yet. They’re connected, well-coached, have a lot of continuity, and a very strong and physical team. We’ll have to play really well," he added.

Steve Kerr on bringing out the best of USA's team game

Kerr also gave a vivid insight into his heralded coaching staff's tactical undertaking in preparation for the knockout semis bout with Die Mannschaft.

"For us as a staff, we’ve just been emphasizing on moving the ball and throwing the ball ahead because we have so many guys with speed and quickness and ball-handling ability. It’s always easier to attack a defense when it’s not set. That’s been a theme for us," Kerr stressed.

This, on top of underlining how his ace scorers led by Anthony Edwards must better learn and understand "when to shoot and when to pass" to fully exploit the squad's optimal team game.

The last hurdle to the gold medal game unfolds on Friday as Steve Kerr and Team USA faces Germany for a spot in the World Cup Final.

