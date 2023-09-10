Steve Kerr finds silver lining as Team USA goes for bronze

THEIR hopes for gold dashed, coach Steve Kerr sees a silver lining of what has been a special run for such a 'committed and worthy' group of USA players.

"The camaraderie, the way they grew, the energy they bring every day, how much they care about each other, they put a lot into this. But part of the competition is you’re not gonna win every time, you're gonna get beat, and accepting the fact that there will be some heartbreak," Kerr said.

"And the heartbreak is especially prominent when you have a group that is so committed and feels worthy of winning. That’s how I feel about it," he added.

Did size matter?

In USA's 111-113 knockout semis loss to Germany, the big man troika of reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, and veteran ace Bobby Portis produced a total of 19 points and seven boards.

Meanwhile, Germany and Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis had 21 points and five markers just by himself.

All-tournament long, rebounding and defense proved to be major problems of an otherwise explosive Team USA.

Kerr once again faced the question of size in his squad.

"It’s a worthwhile point of discussion, but the discussion has to go to ‘okay, then who is that?" Kerr suggested.

"You can’t just say we’re gonna have size for size. We have to have players who are gonna help you win and we have to determine who these guys are. It’s not just the size, it’s the way the game is played," he added.

The NBA champion coach cited another World Cup finalist in Serbia, who without NBA MVP Nikola Jokic made the final.

"When you look at the way Serbia brought their team this year, it’s really interesting. They’ve lost some of their stars but they’re really candid defensively. They don’t look like a massive team to me but they got some guys who really handle the ball and their team’s defense is excellent," Kerr explained.

USA plays Canada in the battle for third as Serbia and Germany face of ffor the Fiba World Cup gold on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

