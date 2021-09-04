SBP faces challenges keeping Gilas core together, says Panlilio

EXCITING as the buildup is for Gilas Pilipinas ahead of the 2023 Fiba World Cup, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio pointed out that the first order of business is forming the team.

"We still have to discuss this but it's gonna be a struggle for us to keep the team together. That's the challenge," he told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala on Saturday.

"We will work closely with Tab [Baldwin] and we're working for a full-year program or beyond this on how we can calendar all of this. Napakaraming kailangan gawin in keeping the team together. Yan ang pinakaproblema natin."

The Gilas program has nine players under contract, all of whom were taken from the special PBA draft, namely Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt and Mike Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, Jordan Heading, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, and Tzaddy Rangel.

Most of the other players were borrowed from the collegiate ranks, among them Dwight Ramos, Justine Baltazar, and naturalized center Ange Kouame, while adding to the complexities of Gilas' team formation is securing releases from club teams, especially with players like Kai Sotto (Adelaide 36ers), Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix), and brothers Juan (Earthfriends Tokyo Z) and Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots) heading overseas.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

That's why for now, Panlilio pointed out the SBP's need to streamline its plans with all the stakeholders to be able to craft a competitive team moving forward, starting in the first window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers this November.

"I think that's been discussed and we're very open with that. That's when even when I talked to [PBA commissioner] Willie Marcial, we continue to explore what we could do. Si [SBP special assistant to the president] Ryan Gregorio also helps me out in terms of talking to the collegiate ranks. I'd like to sit down with them if that's necessary," he said.

Among the concerns for the SBP is to secure releases for overseas players, and the start of collegiate leagues with the UAAP and NCAA all looking to resume their competitions by next year.

Continue reading below ↓

It's a tricky puzzle to figure out with the busy 2022 in store for Gilas. Among the tournaments set for next year are the Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia, the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, the Asian Games in Hangzhou, as well as the four other windows in the Asian qualifiers.

"Maraming kailangan gawin and our objective is to really complete the team. That's really the challenge for us," said Panlilio.

Gilas Pilipinas

PHOTO: SBP

Continue reading below ↓

"That was always the challenge: How we can do better? I'm very happy sa performance in the Fiba Asia Cup [qualifiers], very decent performance in the [King's Cup in] Jordan, so we're hoping we continue that development heading up to the World Cup in 2023."

He noted that it is important for the SBP to have many potential Gilas players in its pool and prepare itself for any eventuality in the run up to the World Cup.

"What we're trying to do is to develop as many players as we can. In two years' time, maraming mangyayari, maraming player movements, player discussions. Maraming mangyayari sa careers ng mga player and in a way parang ano nga kami, beggars cannot be choosers, di ba? But it's a commitment coming from the players. If they really want to play for the national team, then we will work with them."

"It starts with their commitment to play for the flag at the end of the day. Kung talagang malakas ang intentions nila maglaro, hahanapan nila ng solusyon. Kung medyo di sila committed, maraming excuses."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.