Karl Dehesa fails to make Gilas trip to Graz for Olympic 3x3 qualifier

THE Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team departs for Graz, Austria for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament minus one of its reserves.

Karl Dehesa won’t be making the trip to the May 26 to 30 event after failing to complete the required quarantine protocols.

“Karl is still completing his quarantine due to health and safety protocols,” said coach Ronnie Magsanoc prior to the departure of the Filipino quintet late Sunday night for Austria.

That leaves Leonard Santillan as lone remaining reserve of the team that will be vying to become the first Philippine basketball squad to clinch a berth in the Olympics in 49 years.

The team is still bannered by captain Joshua Munzon, Mo Tautuaa (co-captain), CJ Perez, and Alvin Pasaol.

Bracketed in Pool C, the Filipinos plunge into action right away on opening day by going up against Slovenia and France, the No. 4 and 10th ranked 3x3 countries in the world, respectively.

After a rest day, they resume their campaign on the 28th against Qatar and Dominican Republic.

Gilas needs to win at least two of its matches to advance to the quarterfinals, where the top two teams in all four pools will meet in a knockout stage.

Only the top three finishers will clinch a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.