    Kai Sotto yet to reconnect with Ignite since arriving in US: source

    by homer d. sayson
    Just now
    PHOTO: kzsotto on Instagram

    CHICAGO - First the good news.

    The status of Kai Sotto as it pertains to the G-League "Select" program "hasn't changed," according to a very reliable source who reached out to SPIN.ph to provide me with what was termed as "background information."

    Now the bad news.

    Sotto, despite having arrived in the U.S. from the Philippines at least six days ago following an aborted attempt to play for Gilas Pilipinas in a FIBA window, still hasn't reached out to the Ignite team despite repeated attempts to get in touch with his camp "through different channels."

      What gives?

      No one knows. The Sottos are tightlipped while his representation, East West Private, has yet to issue a statement.

      The good thing is, the Filipino teen prodigy is still welcome to rejoin Team Ignite, sources in the NBA told SPIN.ph.

        Once Sotto manifests his "interest to rejoin us," the G-League campus in Orlando is willing to take him in as long as he acquires six consecutive negative tests and that he undergoes "individual evaluation to account for exact circumstances."

        On when that will be is anybody's guess.

