    Kai Sotto wins Fans MVP award in rookie NBL season

    by spin.ph staff
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    Kai Sotto is voted the Fans MVP of the NBL.
    PHOTO: Adelaide, NBL on Twitter

    FILIPINO teenager Kai Sotto was named the Fans MVP of Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) at the end of his rookie season with the Adelaide 36ers.

    Sotto became the latest winner of the honor which the NBL started giving out in 2016, with Mitch Creek, Jerome Randle, and Bryce Cotton among the previous winners.

      The award is determined by an online poll among fans.

      The online ceremony, fondly called #theGazeys after Aussie legend Andrew Gaze, was highlighted by Sydney's Jaylen Adams winning the league MVP honor.

      The full list of awardees as listed by the NBL are:

      Andrew Gaze Trophy – Most Valuable Player – Presented by Hungry Jack’s

      Jaylen Adams (Sydney) – 105 votes

      Bryce Cotton (Perth) – 94 votes

      Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (Melbourne) – 62 votes

      Lindsay Gaze Trophy - Coach of the Year

      Scott Roth (Tasmania) – 67 votes

      Dean Vickerman (Melbourne) – 47 votes

      Chase Buford (Sydney) – 25 votes

      All-NBL First Team

      Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (Melbourne) – 45 votes

      Vic Law (Perth) – 32 votes

      Jaylen Adams (Sydney) – 48 votes

      Bryce Cotton (Perth) – 47 votes

      Antonius Cleveland (Illawarra) – 37 votes

      All-NBL Second Team

      Xavier Cooks (Sydney) – 23 votes

      Mitch Creek (South East Melbourne) – 19 votes

      Josh Adams (Tasmania) – 26 votes

      Chris Goulding (Melbourne) – 25 votes

      Matthew Dellavedova (Melbourne) – 18 votes

      Rookie of the Year – Presented by Champion

      Bul Kuol (Cairns) – 71 votes

      Luke Travers (Perth) – 36 votes

      Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand) – 26 votes

      Best Sixth Man – presented by Marsh Insurance

      Shea Ili (Melbourne) – 59 votes

      Xavier Rathan-Mayes (Illawarra) – 43 votes

      Clint Steindl (Tasmania) – 25 votes

      Most Improved Player

      Keanu Pinder (Cairns) – 41 votes

      Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (Melbourne) – 33 votes

      Yanni Wetzell (New Zealand) – 25 votes

      Damian Martin Trophy for the Best Defensive Player

      Antonius Cleveland (Illawarra) – 47 votes

      Shea Ili (Melbourne) – 46 votes

      Xavier Cooks (Sydney) – 24 votes

      Executive of the Year

      Simon Edwards (New Zealand)

      Fans’ MVP – Presented by Chemist Warehouse

      Kai Sotto (Adelaide)

      Gametime by Kmart Award

      Jack McVeigh (Tasmania)

      Referee of the Year – Presented by Europcar

      Vaughan Mayberry

