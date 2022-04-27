Kai Sotto wins Fans MVP award in rookie NBL season

FILIPINO teenager Kai Sotto was named the Fans MVP of Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) at the end of his rookie season with the Adelaide 36ers.

Sotto became the latest winner of the honor which the NBL started giving out in 2016, with Mitch Creek, Jerome Randle, and Bryce Cotton among the previous winners.

The award is determined by an online poll among fans.

The online ceremony, fondly called #theGazeys after Aussie legend Andrew Gaze, was highlighted by Sydney's Jaylen Adams winning the league MVP honor.

The full list of awardees as listed by the NBL are:

Andrew Gaze Trophy – Most Valuable Player – Presented by Hungry Jack’s

Jaylen Adams (Sydney) – 105 votes

Bryce Cotton (Perth) – 94 votes

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (Melbourne) – 62 votes

Lindsay Gaze Trophy - Coach of the Year

Scott Roth (Tasmania) – 67 votes

Dean Vickerman (Melbourne) – 47 votes

Chase Buford (Sydney) – 25 votes

All-NBL First Team

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (Melbourne) – 45 votes

Vic Law (Perth) – 32 votes

Jaylen Adams (Sydney) – 48 votes

Bryce Cotton (Perth) – 47 votes

Antonius Cleveland (Illawarra) – 37 votes

All-NBL Second Team

Xavier Cooks (Sydney) – 23 votes

Mitch Creek (South East Melbourne) – 19 votes

Josh Adams (Tasmania) – 26 votes

Chris Goulding (Melbourne) – 25 votes

Matthew Dellavedova (Melbourne) – 18 votes

Rookie of the Year – Presented by Champion

Bul Kuol (Cairns) – 71 votes

Luke Travers (Perth) – 36 votes

Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand) – 26 votes

Best Sixth Man – presented by Marsh Insurance

Shea Ili (Melbourne) – 59 votes

Xavier Rathan-Mayes (Illawarra) – 43 votes

Clint Steindl (Tasmania) – 25 votes

Most Improved Player

Keanu Pinder (Cairns) – 41 votes

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (Melbourne) – 33 votes

Yanni Wetzell (New Zealand) – 25 votes

Damian Martin Trophy for the Best Defensive Player

Antonius Cleveland (Illawarra) – 47 votes

Shea Ili (Melbourne) – 46 votes

Xavier Cooks (Sydney) – 24 votes

Executive of the Year

Simon Edwards (New Zealand)

Fans’ MVP – Presented by Chemist Warehouse

Kai Sotto (Adelaide)

Gametime by Kmart Award

Jack McVeigh (Tasmania)

Referee of the Year – Presented by Europcar

Vaughan Mayberry

