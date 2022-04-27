Kai Sotto wins Fans MVP award in rookie NBL season

FILIPINO teenager Kai Sotto was named the Fans MVP of Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) at the end of his rookie season with the Adelaide 36ers.
Sotto became the latest winner of the honor which the NBL started giving out in 2016, with Mitch Creek, Jerome Randle, and Bryce Cotton among the previous winners.
The award is determined by an online poll among fans.
WATCH:
The online ceremony, fondly called #theGazeys after Aussie legend Andrew Gaze, was highlighted by Sydney's Jaylen Adams winning the league MVP honor.
The full list of awardees as listed by the NBL are:
Andrew Gaze Trophy – Most Valuable Player – Presented by Hungry Jack’s
Jaylen Adams (Sydney) – 105 votes
Bryce Cotton (Perth) – 94 votes
Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (Melbourne) – 62 votes
Lindsay Gaze Trophy - Coach of the Year
Scott Roth (Tasmania) – 67 votes
Dean Vickerman (Melbourne) – 47 votes
Chase Buford (Sydney) – 25 votes
All-NBL First Team
Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (Melbourne) – 45 votes
Vic Law (Perth) – 32 votes
Jaylen Adams (Sydney) – 48 votes
Bryce Cotton (Perth) – 47 votes
Antonius Cleveland (Illawarra) – 37 votes
All-NBL Second Team
Xavier Cooks (Sydney) – 23 votes
Mitch Creek (South East Melbourne) – 19 votes
Josh Adams (Tasmania) – 26 votes
Chris Goulding (Melbourne) – 25 votes
Matthew Dellavedova (Melbourne) – 18 votes
Rookie of the Year – Presented by Champion
Bul Kuol (Cairns) – 71 votes
Luke Travers (Perth) – 36 votes
Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand) – 26 votes
Best Sixth Man – presented by Marsh Insurance
Shea Ili (Melbourne) – 59 votes
Xavier Rathan-Mayes (Illawarra) – 43 votes
Clint Steindl (Tasmania) – 25 votes
Most Improved Player
Keanu Pinder (Cairns) – 41 votes
Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (Melbourne) – 33 votes
Yanni Wetzell (New Zealand) – 25 votes
Damian Martin Trophy for the Best Defensive Player
Antonius Cleveland (Illawarra) – 47 votes
Shea Ili (Melbourne) – 46 votes
Xavier Cooks (Sydney) – 24 votes
Executive of the Year
Simon Edwards (New Zealand)
Fans’ MVP – Presented by Chemist Warehouse
Kai Sotto (Adelaide)
Gametime by Kmart Award
Jack McVeigh (Tasmania)
Referee of the Year – Presented by Europcar
Vaughan Mayberry
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.