Kai Sotto upbeat on Gilas callup for November qualifiers

KAI Sotto is excited to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Posting shortly after news leaked about his Gilas call-up for the next set of road games, the 7-foot-3 center wrote on his Instagram stories feed, "Let's get it!"

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), though, has yet to confirm his participation or when it expects Sotto to arrive to join the buildup for away games against Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Nonetheless, it's the kind of good news that Gilas needs as the Adelaide 36ers center will be a big shot in the arm on the frontline of coach Chot Reyes.

Sotto is expected to pair up anew with naturalized center Ange Kouame up front with June Mar Fajardo still recovering from a throat injury.

He has only played a total of 14 minutes through three games in his second season in Australia, while also collecting four points, 10 rebounds and three blocks as the 36ers hold a 1-2 record.

