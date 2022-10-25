Kai Sotto to play for Gilas Pilipinas in Fiba November window

CHICAGO - The Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas (SBP) just had its prayers answered.

Kai Sotto will play for Gilas Pilinas in the fourth window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers next month, multiple sources told SPIN.ph.

The fourth window is especially perilous for Gilas, which Reyes admitted has been having a hard time getting enough players in practice as they embark on a two-game swing away from home against Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

"I know that SBP is clearing it. We don't know kung ano ang sagot," national team head Chot Reyes told reporters two days ago while fielding questions on Sotto's availability in the November window.

SPIN.ph sources, however, said all is clear for the Gilas stint of Sotto, who is three games into his second season with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL.

Although the 71-ranked Saudis - whom Gilas walloped, 84-46, during last August's qualifiers at the Mall of Asia - could offer less resistance, the 35-ranked Jordanians have always been tough to handle for the 41st-ranked Filipinos.

That's where Kai's size, length, and wealth of experience in international play can be a boon for the Filipino side, which is short on bigs following the unavailability of 6-foot-10, six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, who is recovering from throat surgery.

Apparently, the stars have aligned to pave the way for Sotto's entry.

The NBL in Australia will also be on break during the Fiba window because the Boomers also have scheduled games, giving Sotto the opening to fly home.

Through the years, Kai had always worn his pride on his patriotic sleeves so answering another call of duty from Gilas is hardly any surprise.

