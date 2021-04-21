Kai Sotto commits to play for Gilas in Olympic qualifiers, Fiba Asia Cup

KAI Sotto has reaffirmed his commitment to the Philippine team on Tuesday, saying he will be playing for Gilas Pilipinas in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in June as well as in the Fiba Asia Cup later in the year.

The 7-foot-3 teen prospect made the commitment in a roundtable discussion with select media arranged by Smart and East West Private, just moments after it was leaked that he will be taking his act Down Under.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

"I'd like to announce that I'm very excited and very honored to be joining Gilas national team that will be playing in OQT and Fiba Asia Cup," the former Ateneo Blue Eaglets star told mediamen in the online interview.

"Alam natin na pag sinabing Kai Sotto, ito yung batang naglalaro para sa bansa niya. Ito ang goal ko."

Sotto, 19, also said he has made the decision to take his act to Australia to play for the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League just months after parting ways with Team Ignite in the NBA G League.

Continue reading below ↓

The Adelaide 36ers also announced that they have signed Sotto to a multi-year deal.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.