Chot plays coy on Kai availability for Gilas in Big Dome qualifiers

GILAS Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes would love to have Kai Sotto be part of his roster for the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

He's keeping his cards close to his chest at the moment.

"Secret," he playfully answered when asked on Thursday's SPIN Zoom In episode when asked about the the availability of the Adelaide 36ers' teen center for Gilas.

If there's someone who can facilitate Sotto's availability for Gilas in the coming qualifiers, it should be Reyes who is close to the 7-foot-3 center's team.

But will it be good for the kid as well?

Reyes understands that Sotto's main priority at this point is with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia as he continues his journey for a possible NBA stint in the future.

Adelaide actually has a busy February ahead of it after a number of its games were cancelled due to health and safety protocols.

The 36ers return to the court on Feb. 11 to face the Brisbane Bullets in Sotto's first duel against Chinese behemoth Liu Chuanxing, before facing the Cairns Taipans on Feb. 20.

Adelaide will also have games coinciding with the February window, with a match against the Illawarra Hawks on Feb. 25 and versus the Sydney Kings on Feb. 27.

Sotto has finally flashed his potential Down Under, scoring in double digits for the past three games and averaging 12.0 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Reyes is surely salivating on the prospects of handling the wunderkind, although he is also

