It's official: Kai Sotto set to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) confirmed on Wednesday Kai Sotto is set to join Gilas Pilipinas for the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

"We are glad to have Kai into the Gilas fold and thank him for his proactive response to the call to play for flag and country for the August qualifiers," said SBP executive director and spokesperson Sonny Barrios in a statement.

The 7-foot-3 center, who recently re-signed with the Adelaide 36ers after being left out of the NBA Draft, is set to arrive on Aug. 18.

Gilas takes on Lebanon on Aug. 25 in Beirut and Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29 at Mall of Asia Arena.

Sotto makes his Gilas return after last playing in February.

He joins NBA star Jordan Clarkson, B.League players Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos and Bobby Ray Parks, with amateur standouts Francis Lopez, Carl Tamayo, and Kevin Quiambao in the pool which will later be reinforced by PBA players.

