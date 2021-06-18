Kai Sotto's high school coach sees progress in 3 key areas

AFTER a solid debut with the Gilas Pilipinas men's basketball team in a Fiba Asia Cuo qualifier against Korea on Wednesday, Kai Sotto's former high school coach agreed that the hype around the teenager is real.

Former Ateneo juniors coach Joe Silva was happy to see Sotto's hardwork yield results as the 7-foot-3 center played a big part in a dramatic 81-78 victory over Korea in Clark that sealed the Philippines' place in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup.

"Grabe talaga yung improvement niya," the former Blue Eaglets coach said as he shared his observations on Spin POV on Thursday.

Silva saw progress in three areas: Sotto's body, his handles, and his IQ.

"Pinaka-glaring yung nag-bulk up siya ng katawan. He was able to adjust to the physicality of [Ricardo] Ratliffe and Korea's other big men," he noted.

Silva also saw improvement in Sotto's handles, pointing to a play where the teenager blocked Kim Nak Hyeon's shot then running the break to score on a right-handed floater over Ra Gun-A at the 3:13 mark of the second quarter.

The play was part of Gilas' late second-quarter rally that brought the Filipinos back in the game just before halftime.

He said: "I could also say [he improved] his handles. There was a play where he blocked a shot and he went coast-to-coast and laid it in."

Silva also talked about the teen's basketball IQ, saying, "The way he reads the plays. I understand that he's not in shape yet cause he came in late because of the quarantine, but you could see it in his game.

"His feel for the game, his grasp of the system is there. He's making the right plays especially in the second half when Gilas needed it."

Sotto played only 18 minutes but delivered solid numbers to the tune of his 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal - a promising seniors team debut for the new Adelaide 36ers signee.

Silva believes there's still so much more Sotto can improve on, starting with his heft.

"I agree that he needs to bulk up and I don't think that will affect his game. Sobrang specialized na ng strength and conditioning ngayon and the trainers and the physiotherapists can find a way to balance him bulking up and staying agile. I think it can really help him more," he said.

