Kai Sotto rejoining Gilas for August window of Fiba qualifiers — report

AFTER lengthy talks with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), Kai Sotto will make his return for Gilas Pilipinas and will suit up in the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The 7-foot-3 center has committed to once again don the national tri-colors for the August games against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, as per a report from the Philippine Star.

Leading the national pool is UtahJazz guard Jordan Clarkson, who will serve as the Philippines' naturalized player.

Also part of the pool for this window are B.League players Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Bobby Ray Parks, and amateur standouts Francis Lopez, Carl Tamayo, and Kevin Quiambao.

Sotto will arrive in Manila on Aug. 18 from Adelaide, according to the report.

The Philippines will play Lebanon in Beirut on Aug. 25 and will return to the Philippines to face Saudi Arabia in Aug. 29 at Mall of Asia Arena.

This will be Sotto's only stint for Gilas in the Asian qualifiers as he prepares for his second season with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia, with the season running straight through the fifth window in November and the sixth window in February next year.

The 2023 Fiba World Cup is set Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, 2023.

