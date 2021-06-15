Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jun 15
    FIBA

    Kai Sotto named to Gilas 12 for Clark game vs Korea

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now

    KAI Sotto will play for Gilas Pilipinas in its first game against Korea in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

    The 7-foot-3 center made the cut as he makes his seniors team debut with naturalized player Ange Kouame on Wednesday.

    Also joining Gilas for this first game are second window standouts Dwight Ramos, Justine Baltazar, and Javi Gomez de Liano.

    Completing the team are team captain Isaac Go, Mike Nieto, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, and debutants SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, and Carl Tamayo.

    Jordan Heading, Lebron Lopez, and Geo Chiu will sit out this first game against the Koreans.

    At 3-0 in Group A, Gilas needs only one win to formally qualify for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup, and how sweet would it be for the boys of coach Tab Baldwin to get that ticket at the expense of the Koreans.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again