Kai Sotto named to Gilas 12 for Clark game vs Korea

KAI Sotto will play for Gilas Pilipinas in its first game against Korea in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

The 7-foot-3 center made the cut as he makes his seniors team debut with naturalized player Ange Kouame on Wednesday.

Also joining Gilas for this first game are second window standouts Dwight Ramos, Justine Baltazar, and Javi Gomez de Liano.

Completing the team are team captain Isaac Go, Mike Nieto, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, and debutants SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, and Carl Tamayo.

Jordan Heading, Lebron Lopez, and Geo Chiu will sit out this first game against the Koreans.

At 3-0 in Group A, Gilas needs only one win to formally qualify for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup, and how sweet would it be for the boys of coach Tab Baldwin to get that ticket at the expense of the Koreans.

