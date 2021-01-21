Kai Sotto joining Gilas Pilipinas in Fiba qualifiers at Clark bubble

KAI Sotto is joining Gilas Pilipinas for the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers after all.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto announced the news on his Instagram account stating that he will play for the Philippine national team in the Clark bubble this February.

"I'm heading home soon. Sobrang excited ako na binigyan ng opportunity para makapaglaro sa Gilas ngayong February window. Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng sumusuporta at naniniwala sa aking pangarap na makapaglaro para sa bayan at sa tamang panahon, sa NBA," he said.

Sotto's entry marks his debut with the seniors team after several stints with the national youth team for the past half-decade.

He is also a big boost to the Gilas pool, which has the likes of cadets Justine Baltazar, Isaac Go, and William Navarro, as well as PBA reinforcements Troy Rosario, Justin Chua, and Raul Soyud.

Sotto will miss the NBA G League bubble for Ignite and instead, be suiting up for the Philippine team for its games against Korea on Feb. 18, Indonesia on Feb. 20, and Korea again on Feb. 22.

"I am very blessed to have many supporters and I promise I won't let you down," he said.

