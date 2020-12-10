Kai Sotto sees 'higher probability' he can play for Gilas in next Fiba qualifier

KAI Sotto is hopeful that he can wear the Gilas Pilipinas threads as early as the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

That is if his schedule permits it.

The 18-year-old beanpole admitted that there's a higher chance for him to suit up for the national team in the next window compared to the November's two-game series against Thailand in Manama.

"To be honest, it's a higher probability in this coming window, but it depends on the schedule," he said.

Sotto has been neck-deep in his training with the Ignite team as it anticipates the staging of an NBA G League season come January.

"We might have a G League season next year, so it just depends on the schedule," he said.

Despite his loaded schedule, the 7-foot-2 Filipino wunderkind admitted that he still followed the progress of the all-cadets Gilas team and was happy with how his fellow young guns fared in Bahrain.

Dwight Ramos, Justine Baltazar, and Juan Gomez de Liano carried the torch for the Philippines in the 93-61 trouncing of Thailand on November 27 before a 93-69 whipping in the return match three days later.

"I watched some of the highlights and I'm really proud of what they've shown," said Sotto. "Everybody, from the players to the coaching staff, saw what they did and it's been a great two games and I'm impressed by what they did."

"It's just really exciting to see the future, and that shows a brighter future for the country when it comes to playing international tournaments."

Aside from Gilas, Sotto also took the time to witness the progress of his fellow Ignite teammate Princepal Singh who played for India in the said qualifiers.

He did admit to getting a bit envious, but he knows that soon enough, his time will come.

"Prince is a really good griend of mine and I told him, 'Prince, do your best to represent your country.' I also told him I'm jealous because I haven't played in the men's national team yet. But Prince and I, and also my friends from TSF, I always tell them they better get ready because I'm really looking forward to playing against them in the national team," he said.

Again, Sotto is just keeping his fingers crossed that his next stint for Gilas will be sooner rather than later.

"I'm really looking forward for the next window," he said. "I hope it's a better schedule and I'm available."