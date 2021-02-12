SBP finding way for Kai Sotto to leave PH in bid to rejoin Ignite

KAI Sotto is now facing the tough reality of catching up with his obligations with Ignite in the NBA G League bubble after the postponement of the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

The 18-year-old center is hardpressed to rejoin the select team in its campaign in the ongoing NBA G League season.

Officials from Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas have said that they are figuring out a way to allow Sotto to depart the country as soon as possible as his seniors debut with Gilas Pilipinas has been delayed.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Spin.ph also reached out to Sotto's handler East West Private, but they have yet to respond as of posting time.

Sotto, together with his father Ervin, arrived to the country on Feb. 2 to join Gilas' training camp at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, with sources indicating that he has arrived in the bubble over the weekend.

That stay was shortlived as the outbreak of the new COVID-19 strain in Qatar forced Fiba to cancel the series of games, slated from Feb. 18 to 23.

It was a decision that proved to be costly for Sotto as Ignite has already entered the Orlando bubble and began its campaign with a 109-104 victory over the Jeremy Lin-led Santa Cruz Warriors last Thursday (Manila time).

___

