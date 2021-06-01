Kai Sotto still hoping to play for Gilas in Fiba qualifiers at Clark

KAI Sotto is hopeful that he can still catch up with Gilas Pilipinas in its Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers campaign in Clark despite the uncertainty caused by his strict quarantine protocols that he has to do upon his arrival.

After arriving in the country late Monday night from Dallas, the 19-year-old prodigy is undergoing a 14-day quarantine, leaving him with insufficient time to blend with the national pool that’s training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba ahead of the Asia Cup qualifiers set from June 16 to 20 in Clark.

“Depende na sa ano kung may mababago pa, pero ako, kahit anong mangyari, stay ready pa rin ako maglaro kahit kailan pa 'yan na nandito ako sa Pilipinas,” Sotto said of his expectations about joining Gilas in the Asia Cup qualifiers.

What’s certain is Sotto’s quarantine will be finished in time for him to train with Gilas for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia on June 29.

“First time ko na makakalaro sa national team,” Sotto said, referring to the seniors’ team. “Sobrang excited. Hindi ako makapaghintay na makasama yung team.”

The Adelaide 36ers signee said he will stay in the country until after the OQT before he leaves for Australia to join his new professional team.

