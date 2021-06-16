Kai Sotto earns Tab praise for standing ground vs physical Korea

GILAS Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin praised the way Kai Sotto held his ground against a very physical Korea side on Wednesday night.

Sotto was impressive in his first game with the senior national team, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds off the bench in Gilas’ nailbiting 81-78 win over Korea capped by a buzzer-beating three by SJ Belangel.

Baldwin hailed what he described as a gallant effort by the teen prodigy, who was doubtful of being called up for the Korea game after his training with Gilas was drastically cut down by strict health protocols.

“I think what we saw from Kai is a very young player that wasn’t really well-prepared but what a heart he has,” said Baldwin of the 19-year old, who is set to play for Melbourne in the next season of Australia's pro league.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

The Gilas coach said he felt Sotto was affected by the physicality of the match, having to go up against Korea naturalized player Ricardo Ratliffe. But the former Ateneo Blue Eaglet was able to adjust as the game went on.

“First couple of times he tried to score, he could have easily called a foul. Probably wasn’t either. He was very disrupted by the physicality of Ratliffe. What you saw was him making an adjustment," Baldwin said.

"He started to deliver back and dish back physicality. Most importantly, you saw the determination in Kai to make an impact in the game,” he added.

Baldwin said he did saw signs of fatigue from the 7-foot-3 Sotto, who came into the Gilas training camp late from the United States after having to go through a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

But he was on the floor in the endgame and held his ground both on offense and defense - an encouraging sign in the growth trajectory of someone who most fans expect to be the first homegrown Filipino player to make it to the NBA.

