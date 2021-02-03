Grind never stops for Gilas debutant Kai Sotto during quarantine

WORK never stops for Kai Sotto even as he undergoes quarantine.

The 18-year-old continued to grind on Wednesday morning, just hours after he and his dad Ervin arrived from the United States.

Sotto snapped a photo of his individual workout on his Instagram account as he awaits his clearance to finally join the Gilas Pilipinas pool at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The Sottos arrived late Tuesday night at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and immediately underwent an RT-PCR test before entering a mandatory five-day quarantine.

The earliest Kai can join the Calamba training bubble will be on Sunday, granting that he and his father register negative test results.

Sotto is set to make his seniors debut for Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Doha, Qatar, where the Philippines is facing off against Korea twice on Feb. 18 and 22, and Indonesia on Feb. 20.

His arrival is expected to be a big shot in the arm for the national team, who won't be with any naturalized player in tow and instead, will be relying on local bigs led by PBA players Troy Rosario, Justin Chua, and Raul Soyud, as well as cadets Isaac Go, Justine Baltazar, and Kemark Carino.

Sotto, meanwhile, is expected to depart Qatar once the third window is over as he seeks to make a late entry in the Orlando bubble for Ignite in the 2021 NBA G League season.